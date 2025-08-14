I HAD BEEN ASSURED THAT THIS WAS IMPOSSIBLE WITHOUT AN ACT OF CONGRESS: Illegal Aliens Staying Away From Border Amid Trump Admin’s 3-Month Zero-Release Record.

In July, there were just 24,628 total encounters at the U.S. border, down from 170,180 in July 2024, marking the lowest monthly number of encounters in CBP history, according to the White House. No illegal aliens were paroled into the U.S. in July, compared to 12,365 in July 2024.

“Under President [Donald] Trump, the border is the most secure it’s ever been in American history,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday. “When you fortify the border, restore deterrence, and empower Border Patrol agents to do their jobs and enforce the laws on the books like President Trump has—this is the incredible result.”

Border Patrol encountered 4,601 illegal aliens between ports of entry at the southern border in July, marking a 23% decline from June and a 90% decline from July a year ago.