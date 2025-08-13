PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE KEEP TRYING TO MAKE “STACY” ABRAMS HAPPEN: Harvard touts two-time loser Stacey Abrams as ‘political mastermind’ in new seminar taught by radical professor.

Harvard University touted two-time failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a “political mastermind” in a description for a new seminar exploring the history of how race and gender impacted American laws.

The Democrat’s name is also embarrassingly misspelled as “Stacy” in the description for the fall 2025 class, titled “Race, Gender, and the Law Through the Archive,” which dives into “the role that Black women and non-binary people have played in shaping politics, grassroots organizing, the legal bar, and higher education during Jim (Jane) Crow and beyond.”

Abrams lost back-to-back bids to run for governor of Georgia in 2018 and 2022 to Republican Brian Kemp and has never held a federal office — but the Ivy League course names her as among the leading black female figures of 21st-century politics.

“From First Lady Michelle Obama to political mastermind Stacy Abrams [sic] to Vice President Kamala Harris, Black women have left their stamp on 21st-century politics and grassroots organizing,” reads the description of the course, taught by radical professor and historian Myisha Eatmon.