MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Houston, We Have a Spending Problem.

If you could reduce the latest deficit blowup to just one movie line, it would be Tom Hanks as the late, great Jim Lovell in “Apollo 13.”

“Houston, we have a spending problem.”

Before I take you through today’s doom and gloom news item, a quick reminder that every time I write about Washington’s addiction to spending and debt — which is fully enabled by codependent voters — I probably lose readers. But hard truths must be told, and if you hit the Back button instead of reading them, you won’t be the first. Or the last.

Nevertheless, I persist after driving readers away for nearly a quarter of a century.

Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more.