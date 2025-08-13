PORSCHE PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1939: Billionaire Porsche family prepares for war with new defense fund.

The German billionaire family behind Porsche is launching a new fund focused on investing in defence as it seeks to cash in on Europe’s rearmament drive.

Porsche SE – the powerful holding company run by the Porsche family – said it wanted to “defend our values, democracy, and freedom” by pursuing a range of investments in the sector.

The company, which has stakes in its eponymous luxury carmaker and Volkswagen, is expanding into weapons as it claimed we are “in a world where freedom and security are no longer a given”.

In particular, Porsche SE called out Russia’s “war of aggression against Ukraine, growing geopolitical tensions in Asia, and increasing cyberattacks on critical infrastructure”.

To expand its fund, the Porsche family is planning to attract investors across Germany and Europe.