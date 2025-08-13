THIS IS CNN:

Wow, if opening the fridge creates that level of conflagration, imagine what multiple server farms and TV studios full of hot lights must be doing to the environment. CNN must set the example for the rest of us and exit the industry, especially considering the amount of resources expended for the comparatively tiny amount of eyeballs: CNN’s Viewership Hits Historic Low in July 2025 – “Disastrously Bad” Former CNN Contributor Chris Cillizza Says.

Because otherwise, Florida will be reduced to a kickstand!

(Via SDA.)