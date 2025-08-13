CHRISTIAN TOTO: Is the Left Learning the Error of Its Woke Ways?

Living in a bubble has its drawbacks.

Take Hollywood, an industry where the quest for diversity is literally skin deep. Sure, La La Land denizens come from all walks of life, but they generally read from the progressive playbook.

Black actors. Asian screenwriters. Female directors. Hispanic screenwriters. They voted for Kamala Harris last fall, or at least told everyone they did on Instagram.

The reporters who cover the industry fall under a similar umbrella.

That means reality often lurks just beyond reach. Case in point: The American public had little interest in the woke agenda, then or especially now.

Some key voices in the artistic community are starting to figure that out. Finally.