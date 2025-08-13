THE EMERGING DEMOCRATIC CONSENSUS FOR 2026: Curse More, Obey Less, Protect Criminals and Illegal Immigrants at All Costs.

The Democratic Party is hideously unpopular heading into next year’s midterms. This is a problem for the small faction of Democrats who think the party should prioritize winning elections over throwing performative tantrums and other theater kid nonsense. It’s less of a problem for the Democrats who are actually leading the party right now and setting the agenda for 2026. They are loud, obnoxious, profane, and passionate in their defense of illegal immigrants and other criminals. Rules? They don’t believe in rules.

“There are no refs in this game,” said Beto O’Rourke, the thrice-failed candidate for governor, president, and U.S. Senate, at a rally in support of Texas Democrats who fled the state to avoid doing their jobs. “Fuck the rules, we are going to win. Whatever it takes.” O’Rourke has emerged as one of the Democratic Party’s most prominent leaders after his political action committee paid for the private jet that took the fleeing Democrats to Illinois earlier this month. This week, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton asked a judge to order Beto’s arrest after the obnoxious Columbia grad violated a court order by continuing to raise money to support the fugitives.

O’Rourke, who flamed out of the 2020 primary after yelling profanely about abolishing guns, has also urged Democrats to fight harder in defense of the illegal immigrant community “that makes this country so goddamn great.” When Democrats reclaim power, he said, they would “drive that car like we stole it” to end deportations and approve a sweeping amnesty bill for unlawful residents.