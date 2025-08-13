YOUR KIDS ARE NOT YOUR OWN, A CONTINUING SERIES:

The president of the American Federation of Teachers concurs:

Randi Weingarten just promoted her new book calling those on the side of parents "Fascists." She's wearing a shirt that says "Protect Our Kids." She thinks she owns your kids. Wake up, parents. Dismantle the teachers unions. pic.twitter.com/bb8GymBZ4H — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 12, 2025

Yes, it’s creepy and wrong — and it’s Politico and Comcast approved:

And it’s Nation magazine approved as well:

Related: Saving Your Child From The Village. “It used to be that it takes a village to save a child. Now, you have to work hard to save your child from the village.”

You may not be interested in the Gleichschaltung, but the Gleichschaltung is interested in you (and your kids).