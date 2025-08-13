COME SEE THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM: Socialists Plot To Attack Federal Agents. “So how does the Party for Socialism and Liberation get away with an open conspiracy to hinder law enforcement officers in carrying out their official duties? This seems like the sort of thing the FBI should investigate, especially the funding sources. The Party for Socialism and Liberation’s fiscal sponsor is the Progress Unity Fund, which in turn is funded by the George Soros-backed Tides Foundation.”