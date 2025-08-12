SMUG ‘DOOM PIXIE’ GRETA THUNBERG PREPPING ‘SELFIE YACHT 2.0:’
With some people, as my late grandfather used to say, “you can teach ’em, but you can’t learn ’em.” One such is Sweden’s embarrassment, the Doom Pixie, Greta Thunberg. Remember her ill-fated mission to take aid to Gaza, aboard what wags called the “Selfie Yacht?” Remember that this excursion ended up with her caught, deported, and put on a carbon-spewing airliner home — in the cheap seats. The “aid” delivered would have fed a dozen people, at the most.
Well, she’s trying it again, with “Selfie Yacht 2.0.”
Greta Thunberg’s recent ‘Palestinian rescue mission’ was a total failure, carrying a tiny amount of supplies—enough, said some commentators, for “maybe a dozen people”—and resulting in her deportation from Israel.
So she’s going to do it all over again!
This time, the Swedish activist, best known for her green zealotry, is planning on heading from Spain to Gaza with “dozens of boats,” with the overall intention of “break[ing] the illegal Israeli siege.”
Meanwhile, citizens across the world have been asked to participate in “encampments and demonstrations that will happen simultaneously.”
The initiative has been dubbed the ‘Global Sumud Flotilla’ and will supposedly include activists from more than 40 countries.
Others have dubbed it as yet another attempt to cover Thunberg with publicity.
Also apparently participating in the “Global Sumud Flotilla?” Meet the Zyklon B heiress who is sailing to Gaza.
Sometimes something so perfect happens you find yourself Googling furiously to make sure it’s really true. The news that one Marlene Engelhorn from Austria is joining the next flotilla to Gaza is one such story. For Ms Engelhorn is an heiress of a German industrial dynasty that profited from the production of Zyklon B, the cyanide that was used to gas and slaughter millions of Jews during the Holocaust. Her family profited from the Nazi extermination of the Jewish people and now she rages against the Jewish State – who was it who said history doesn’t repeat itself but it sometimes rhymes?
Ms Engelhorn inherited $27.1million from her family’s coffers. And some of that generational wealth has pretty disgusting origins. She is a descendant of Friedrich Engelhorn, who founded the German chemicals giant, BASF. In the 1920s, BASF merged with IG Farben. Some readers may have heard of that latter chemical conglomerate – its name lives in infamy as the producer of the poisonous gas the Nazis used to try to wipe the Jews from the face of the Earth. When her grandmother died in 2022, Ms Engelhorn got millions of Euros from this dynasty with a dark history.
The Instagram post embedded at the bottom of this recent Berliner-Zeitung article on Engelhorn states:
As Brendan O’Neill wrote, “If my forebears had been involved in the Nazis’ attempted annihilation of the Jews, I would simply sit out the Israel issue… Think about the optics, Marlene.”