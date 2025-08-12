SMUG ‘DOOM PIXIE’ GRETA THUNBERG PREPPING ‘SELFIE YACHT 2.0:’

With some people, as my late grandfather used to say, “you can teach ’em, but you can’t learn ’em.” One such is Sweden’s embarrassment, the Doom Pixie, Greta Thunberg. Remember her ill-fated mission to take aid to Gaza, aboard what wags called the “Selfie Yacht?” Remember that this excursion ended up with her caught, deported, and put on a carbon-spewing airliner home — in the cheap seats. The “aid” delivered would have fed a dozen people, at the most.

Well, she’s trying it again, with “Selfie Yacht 2.0.”