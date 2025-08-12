DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE PRECRIME UNIT AND THE JUNIOR ANTI-SEX LEAGUE: Running from catcallers! LBC joins undercover female police officers in crackdown on people harassing women joggers.

Violence Against Women and Girls Safer Spaces lead for Surrey Inspector Jon Vale who runs the operation, said it’s far too common.

“One of our officers was honked at within ten minutes — then another vehicle slowed down, beeping and making gestures just 30 seconds later – that’s how frequent it is.

“Someone slowing down, staring, shouting – even if it’s not always criminal – it can have a huge impact on people’s everyday lives and stops women from doing something as simple as going for a run.

“We have to ask: is that person going to escalate? Are they a sexual offender? We want to manage that risk early.

“This is about protecting women and girls in public spaces and we want them to know we’re out here, and we’re taking it seriously.”

He told LBC the operation is acting as a deterrent and a method of early intervention.

“You don’t know if the woman you’re harassing is a police officer – and that’s the point and we want people to think twice before acting like this.”