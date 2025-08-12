TEXAS DEMOCRATS WHO FLED TO STOP REDISTRICTING JUST FOLDED LIKE A BAD POKER HAND:

As predicted, the Texas Democrat legislators who fled to blue states to deny a quorum for redistricting have folded. Still, I’m not sure anyone expected them to fold this soon.

According to ABC News, the runaways who claimed to be saving “democracy” are heading back to their home state early, claiming to have accomplished their goal of raising “awareness” about gerrymandering. That’s a very polite way of saying they failed miserably.