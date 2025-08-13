SHE FIGHTS: ‘Bring it On, Gavin!’: Karoline Leavitt Says Trump Admin Relishes Legal Fight With Newsom.

Newsom accused the administration of “extortion” on Friday after the Department of Justice (DOJ) proposed that the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) pay $1 billion to settle allegations of antisemitism on campus. At the briefing, Leavitt said that the administration is “well within its legal right” to propose this settlement.

“Bring it on, Gavin,” Leavitt said. “This administration is well within its legal right to do this and we want to ensure that our colleges and our universities are respecting the First Amendment rights and the religious liberties of students on their campuses and UCLA has failed to do that. And I have a whole list of examples that I will forward to Gavin Newsom’s press office if he hasn’t seen them himself.”