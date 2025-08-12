CHUCK TODD TURNED OBJECTIVIST SO SLOWLY, I HARDLY EVEN NOTICED: Chuck Todd warns America is heading towards a ‘cold civil war’ amid ongoing redistricting battles.

Former NBC host Chuck Todd argued that America is heading towards a “cold civil war” on “The Chuck Toddcast” on Tuesday as redistricting battles in states like Texas and California continue to rage.

Todd contended that the ongoing redistricting battles are “just the latest skirmish between what is turning into a cold civil war,” and that it is President Donald Trump and the Republican Party who are “creating this unprecedented challenge to our constitutional republic.”

“I hate using that rhetoric. I hate using those words, but what else are you going to describe it? We are literally having a redistricting war between the states right now, and we have governors who have decided they don’t care about the minority rights in their own states,” Todd argued.

“Greg Abbott doesn’t care. If you don’t agree with Greg Abbott, he is going to force his will upon you in the state of Texas. And if you don’t agree with Gavin Newsom and how they’re going — he’s going to force his will upon you,” he added.

The former NBC host stated that “this is not what the founders intended,” placing blame on both sides of the aisle, but focusing in on Trump as the primary catalyst for what he describes as a “cold civil war.”

“This is not a policy fight. This isn’t the usual partisan back and forth. It is a direct stress test of whether our constitutional system actually works when a president and his party decide they don’t have to care about the limits that are written down on paper,” he asserted.