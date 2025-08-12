CHUCK TODD TURNED OBJECTIVIST SO SLOWLY, I HARDLY EVEN NOTICED: Chuck Todd warns America is heading towards a ‘cold civil war’ amid ongoing redistricting battles.
Former NBC host Chuck Todd argued that America is heading towards a “cold civil war” on “The Chuck Toddcast” on Tuesday as redistricting battles in states like Texas and California continue to rage.
Todd contended that the ongoing redistricting battles are “just the latest skirmish between what is turning into a cold civil war,” and that it is President Donald Trump and the Republican Party who are “creating this unprecedented challenge to our constitutional republic.”
“I hate using that rhetoric. I hate using those words, but what else are you going to describe it? We are literally having a redistricting war between the states right now, and we have governors who have decided they don’t care about the minority rights in their own states,” Todd argued.
“Greg Abbott doesn’t care. If you don’t agree with Greg Abbott, he is going to force his will upon you in the state of Texas. And if you don’t agree with Gavin Newsom and how they’re going — he’s going to force his will upon you,” he added.
The former NBC host stated that “this is not what the founders intended,” placing blame on both sides of the aisle, but focusing in on Trump as the primary catalyst for what he describes as a “cold civil war.”
“This is not a policy fight. This isn’t the usual partisan back and forth. It is a direct stress test of whether our constitutional system actually works when a president and his party decide they don’t have to care about the limits that are written down on paper,” he asserted.
It’s always fun when leftists pretend that Democrats didn’t spend the 20th century gerrymandering their states so much, even the New York Times has recently noticed: “States where Democrats would have complete control over any redistricting, such as Illinois and Maryland, are already gerrymandered heavily in their favor. Squeezing more Democratic seats out of those states would be a challenge.”
It it isn’t the first time that Todd referenced “the Cold Civil War,” incidentally. In late 2019 he used the phrase to describe the denouement of the then-Pelosi-led House’s first attempt to impeach President Trump:
In some ways, you know, this is the end of a decade that has been just hyperpartisan, hypertoxic, the toxic politics, the mix of social media. So you could make an argument that it was almost inevitable that our politics were going to end with this kind of showdown over impeachment. So in that sense, it sadly feels like almost a predictable next step in this escalation of a partisan war that now feels like it’s obviously gotten too overheated, to the point where at times it feels as if culturally we’re in a cold civil war.
I wonder if Todd knows that possibly the phrase’s very first use was by Ayn Rand in a 1962 column with that same title, back when she was giving speeches and proposing book titles railing against JFK’s “Fascist New Frontier.”
But considering that Todd’s fellow leftists spent 2020 burning their cities down, and last year attempting to the shoot the president twice, and cheered on en masse the murdering of an insurance company executive, when would he consider that “the Cold Civil War” has turned hot?