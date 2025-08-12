AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Trump Vows To Drastically Reduce The Number Of Criminals In Washington By Sending Congress Home https://t.co/trJ7188sb3 pic.twitter.com/GbwwA9P5Do
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 11, 2025
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Trump Vows To Drastically Reduce The Number Of Criminals In Washington By Sending Congress Home https://t.co/trJ7188sb3 pic.twitter.com/GbwwA9P5Do
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 11, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.