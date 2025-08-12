BURN AFTER READING: Delete your old emails to save water during drought, Environment Agency tells Britons.
It’s real and it’s spectacular — spectacularly silly:
Even Jerry Brown wasn’t nutty enough to suggest this during California’s drought.
