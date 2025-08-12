LIFE IN THE BLUE ZONES:
My security camera will show you what life was like for a family living in DC:
Here’s a mass shooting and murder in my front lawn, followed by my house being set on fire with my wife and infant child inside.
These are regular occurrences for DC residents.
I lived just a few… pic.twitter.com/ZPnfUWB0DD
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2025
More:
I lived just a few blocks from the US Capitol. There were open drug deals and arms deals constantly outside my house. My family was threatened on a near daily basis. Racist epitaphs were hurled at my wife and infant children. Rocks were thrown at us as we walked down the street. We were constantly targeted for being white in a “black neighborhood.” No one gave a sh*t. Judges and cops saw us as the problem. When DC Defunded their police, the city turned into a deadly war zone. Every resident was terrorized.
But DC residents should just sit there and take it because Orange Man Bad.