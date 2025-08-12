LIFE IN THE BLUE ZONES:

My security camera will show you what life was like for a family living in DC:

Here’s a mass shooting and murder in my front lawn, followed by my house being set on fire with my wife and infant child inside.

These are regular occurrences for DC residents.

I lived just a few… pic.twitter.com/ZPnfUWB0DD

— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2025