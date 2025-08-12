LOOKS LIKE SOMEBODY IN THE CPD IS MAKING A FORTUNE SELLING TURNED-IN FIREARMS ON THE BLACK MARKET: Chicago Woman Who Was Shot With a Police Department ‘Buyback’ Gun Sues the City for $50,000. “While the Chicago Police Department ‘gun turn-in program’ website states that ‘all guns are destroyed and never returned to the streets,’ that wasn’t the case for Twanda Willingham. Ms. Willingham recently filed suit against the City of Chicago and others after she was shot with a GLOCK 21 .45 caliber handgun that had been relinquished to Chicago police at a gun turn-in event in December 2023. The same firearm that was used to shoot Ms. Willingham was then used in at least two other shootings before being discovered on a 16-year old boy months later, as we reported back in April of this year.”