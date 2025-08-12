BLUE STATE BLUES: New Jersey’s electric bills tripled this summer — and could cost Dems the state.

“They took generation off before they brought generation on,” one energy expert told me, pointing to the state’s aggressive shutdown of coal-powered plants under Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and the closure of the Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in 2018.

The result? A shrinking energy supply, at a time when demand is exploding.

Dan Lockwood, a spokesperson for PJM Interconnection, the regional grid operator, explained the problem plainly to the New Jersey Monitor.

“These higher prices are the result of a loss in electricity supply caused primarily by decarbonization policies that have led to an uptick in generator retirements,” Lockwood said.

On top of that came “an unprecedented spike in electricity demand,” he added, due to burgeoning AI data centers and the increasing use of “green” technologies like electric vehicles and appliances.

In short: the state is using more electricity than ever before, after legislators systematically dismantled the infrastructure that used to provide it.