RIDIN’ WITH BIDEN, THE EARLY DAYS:
1992. Joe Biden talking about how he runs red lights when driving out of DC to avoid being carjacked. pic.twitter.com/IKdLJSUAPz
— MAZE (@mazemoore) August 12, 2025
