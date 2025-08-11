SUCKING IN THE SEVENTIES:

Rupar’s tweet states, “Trump mentions NYC, Baltimore, and Oakland, says ‘they’re so far gone,’ and adds, ‘this will go further. We’ll starting very strongly with DC.’”

Regarding New York, Democrats have explicitly pined for the New York of the 1970s. Twenty years ago, when Mike Bloomberg was still its mayor and had carried over most of Rudy Guiliani’s broken windows police methods, Dan Henninger of the Wall Street Journal wrote:

The actor John Leguizamo: New York in the ’70s “was funky and gritty and showed the world how a metropolis could be dark and apocalyptic and yet fecund.” Fran Lebowitz, a contributing editor for Vanity Fair: The city “was a wreck; it was going bankrupt. And it was pretty lawless; everything was illegal, but no laws were enforced. It was a city for city-dwellers, not tourists, the way it is now.” Laurie Anderson, a well-known New York artist and performer, admits the ’70s were considered “the dark ages” but “there was great music and everyone was broke.”

More recently, thanks to 2025-era Democrats: Yep, Mamdani Will Be NYC’s Next Mayor.

I love the original versions of Death Wish and The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, but I wouldn’t wish that era of Fun City on anyone. Curiously though in 2025, many governing leftists would let their cities rot even further than let the Bad Orange Man take credit for helping clean them up.

UPDATE: Hillary Clinton slammed as ‘big-time loser’ as top Dems issue ‘bonkers’ response to Trump DC crackdown: “Clinton, who famously lost the 2016 election to Trump, slammed the president for the move. ‘As you listen to an unhinged Trump try to justify deploying the National Guard in DC, here’s reality: Violent crime in DC is at a 30-year low.'”

Or perhaps, not: DC police commander placed on leave over ‘deliberately’ falsifying crime data.