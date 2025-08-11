AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Vigilante Justice: Trump Dresses Up As Bat And Patrols Streets Of DC.

Following increased incidents of assaults and other crimes perpetrated in the nation’s capital, reports began to surface of sightings of a “Bat-Trump” terrorizing criminals and stopping them in their tracks.

“I’m not the hero D.C. deserves, but the one it needs right now,” Trump told reporters when asked about his moonlighting as a vigilante crimefighter. “I was watching what these thugs have been doing to this beautiful city, and I thought, ‘Why not take care of this problem myself?’ I’ve got billions of dollars to spend on gadgets and vehicles, I’ve got a high-tech underground headquarters here at the White House… and, let’s face it, I’m a strong guy. Very strong. So I’ve been spending my nights swinging around and beating up criminals. You should see the looks on their faces. They’re scared, believe me.”