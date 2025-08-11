WHAT YEAR IS THIS? AOL to discontinue dial-up internet service. “The service will shutter on September 30, meaning ‘the associated software, the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, which are optimized for older operating systems and dial-up internet connections, will be discontinued,’ the web service provider said on its website.”
