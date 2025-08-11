ONCE AGAIN, DEMOCRATS ARE ON THE WRONG SIDE OF AN 80/20 ISSUE: Far-left group protests Trump making DC safe from crime, claims president is trying to provoke violence.

And of course, the DNC-MSM are arguing that DC is the safest city in the world:

Here’s a direct quote from the DC police union chairman: “We completely agree with the President that crime in the District of Columbia is out of control and something needs to be done with it." But NYT reporters think the problem is “nonexistent.” https://t.co/6fdTewBdSs — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 11, 2025