SOCIALISTS IN SOFT FOCUS: CNN’s Dana Bash Squees Over Bernie Sanders.
On CNN, Dana Bash demonstrated what passes for an “interview” of prominent elected liberal on State of the Union. Her chat with Vermont socialist Bernie Sanders had all the tone and gravitas of a celebrity interview, right down to the theater venue most commonly associated with movie stars.
In the latest episode of an ongoing genre, Bash followed Sanders to West Virginia, his most recent stop on his traveling soapbox Fighting Oligarchy tour. There were the obligatory mentions of Sanders speaking before a packed venue in a red state (albeit no mention of his bourgeoisie travel arrangements and no utterance of the word “socialism”).
Which seems odd, since throughout its history CNN has never met a socialist it didn’t embrace. And throughout his history, Bernie has been similarly smitten with the word “oligarchy:”
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2025
Curiously, as long as Bernie were in charge, Emmanuel Goldstein’s The Theory and Practice of Oligarchical Collectivism would suit him just fine.
Exit question:
Has he bought a fourth home yet https://t.co/8TGujL1vpC
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 11, 2025