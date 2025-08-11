SOCIALISTS IN SOFT FOCUS: CNN’s Dana Bash Squees Over Bernie Sanders.

On CNN, Dana Bash demonstrated what passes for an “interview” of prominent elected liberal on State of the Union. Her chat with Vermont socialist Bernie Sanders had all the tone and gravitas of a celebrity interview, right down to the theater venue most commonly associated with movie stars.

In the latest episode of an ongoing genre, Bash followed Sanders to West Virginia, his most recent stop on his traveling soapbox Fighting Oligarchy tour. There were the obligatory mentions of Sanders speaking before a packed venue in a red state (albeit no mention of his bourgeoisie travel arrangements and no utterance of the word “socialism”).