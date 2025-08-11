WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T MENTION THE WAR JEWS: Teach the Holocaust — without mentioning Jews — says NEA. “Remember the Holocaust, but forget the Jews, advises the nation’s largest teachers’ union. The National Education Association’s 2025 handbook calls for ‘recognizing more than 12 million victims of the Holocaust from different faiths, ethnicities, races, political beliefs, genders, and gender identification, abilities/disabilities, and other targeted characteristics’ on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, reports Alana Goodman in the Washington Free-Beacon, The proclamation is remarkably Judenrein, as the Nazis would say.”