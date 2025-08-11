DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: DC May Be More Receptive to a Trump Takeover Than Many Assume.

Trump’s options are limited, and a full-scale takeover would require an act of Congress. It is also probably dependent on how well it would be received by D.C. residents.

“The city doesn’t particularly like him, and he doesn’t particularly like the city,” George Derek Musgrove, an associate history professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, recently told NPR. Less than 7 percent of the District’s voters pulled the lever for Trump last November. It seems that most would reject a takeover.

But would they?

A big reason they might not is auto theft, which is out of control in the nation’s capital. Thousands of residents have fallen victim in the last few years. In 2023, auto thefts reached a 15-year high of 6,773 in D.C. That declined to 5,126 in 2024 but is still way up over the 2,186 that occurred in 2019. A car theft is an incredibly exasperating and infuriating experience, the type of experience that could make Trump seizing power over D.C. seem very appealing to many residents.

I would know.