OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND:
● Vigilante Tube passengers face arrest over ‘assault’ of naked man on the Tube after they took law into their hands when he dropped his trousers on packed carriage.
—The London Daily Mail today.
● Police tell shopkeeper to take down sign calling thieves ‘scumbags.’
—The London Times, Friday.
● Anti-abortion campaigner faces third police investigation for silent prayer.
—The London Telegraph, Saturday.
● Every single ‘Palestine Action supporter’ at central London protest released after police make over 500 arrests.
—GB News, Thursday.