THIS STORY JUST DID A 180: Air Force Airman Arrested for Manslaughter in Connection With Shooting Initially Blamed on SIG SAUER M18 ‘Uncommanded Discharge.’ “The airman’s death was the most high profile incident blamed — wrongly, it appears — on an uncommanded discharge of a SIG P320 platform pistol.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.