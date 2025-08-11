CHRISTIAN ADAMS: The Judgment Fund Can Make Whole the Victims of Biden’s Weaponized DOJ. “Consider the outrageous prosecution of Douglass Mackey. The Biden Justice Department went after him for tweeting a joke that Hillary supporters could vote by text in 2016. It was telling that he was indicted four years after the tweet, just days after Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals reversed his ridiculous conviction this year because ‘no rational jury’ could have found him guilty.”