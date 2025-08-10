THE FIX IS IN: Kathy Hochul moves to back socialist Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor.

Speaking to Fox News, Hochul responded to questions about Mamdani, a democratic socialist who is running against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others. This was after Mamdani publicly praised Hochul for hosting Texas Democratic lawmakers who left their state to block a Republican redistricting plan.

“We still have many differences. I don’t know how you whitewash that away,” Hochul said. “He can agree with me, and many people agree with, and I think it’s not just Democrats who say New Yorkers stand up for our rights. We do that. It’s what we’re hardwired to do. We’re fighters. I’m a mom from Buffalo. I guess they’re not used to taking on a mom from Buffalo, perhaps.”

“There’s many areas of disagreement, but also there’s areas of alignment, including affordability,” she said. “His election touched a nerve. And people said, you know what, we’re just not getting ahead. And the Trump policies that were promised to lift people up, reduce costs, not touch Medicaid, make sure that tariffs create jobs, none of that happened. So there is this sense of we need some change now.”