IT’S (D)IFFERENT: NBC’s Kristen Welker Lets JB Pritzker Pontificate on Texas Redistricting, Unchallenged.

NBC: Every group that grades the fairness of congressional maps gives Illinois an F and says it's a "perfect model of everything that can go wrong with redistricting." Aren't you a big hypocrite?

Yes, Kristen Welker asked a Democrat a facially uncomfortable question. Quick, give her a Pulitzer! What is most notable from this exchange is that which is missing therein. In order to find that, we are compelled to examine the (D)ifference between this question and similar questions asked of Republicans.

The slight twitch at the start of the question on Illinois’ map betrays a discomfort that Pritzker is never made to feel otherwise. This is so because Welker simply allows him to exhaust his talking point set pieces on Texas’ redistricting, without ever substantially pressing him on the issue or the hypocrisy of his outrage.

Welker does not interrupt Pritzker or cut him off mid-sentence in order to rebut his arguments or force him to respond to her specific framing of the question. There is no “to put a fine point on it” and pointing the pen at Pritzker. Both of these would’ve come the second a Republican had rebutted her follow-up with “what they’re saying I’m doing is a distraction.”