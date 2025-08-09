THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Former youth organizer for AOC busted after urging ‘attack’ on Jewish students at Brooklyn public high school.

A Brooklyn woman who worked as a youth organizer for “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez was arrested Friday on charges she urged her 25,000 social media followers to “attack” a public high school because Jewish students attend it.

Robert Spencer adds: Violence Against Political Opponents Is Becoming Mainstream on the Left. Here’s (More) Proof:

Leftists outside of politics joined in the fun as well: remember, to take just a few of many available examples, Kathy Griffin holding Trump’s bloody severed head, or Madonna saying she wanted to blow up the White House, or Robert DeNiro bellowing that he wanted to punch Trump in the face. In light of all that (and there is much more), Iman Abdul looks positively mainstream. On Thursday, according to the New York Post, she posted on her Instagram account, which has 25,000 followers, a screenshot from Google Maps, pointing out the exact location of Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in the Manhattan Beach section of Brooklyn. Abdul added this caption to the map: “If anyone needs a public school in NYC to attack for whatever reason … Lexus driving Israhell [sic] loving Zionisits [sic] all attend here. They’ve all gone on ‘Birthright,’” which is a program that enables Jewish youth to visit Israel. The Post noted that “the NYPD arrested Abdul at her Brooklyn home on Friday, charging her with making a terroristic threat, acting in a manner injurious to a child, aggravated harassment, and making a threat of mass harm.”

Spencer notes:

The idea of doing violence to one’s political opponents has become mainstream on the left. Don’t believe me? Consider the case of one Iman Abdul, a 27-year-old woman who has worked on the campaigns of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Swizzle Stick) and New York state Sen. Julia Salazar (D-Of Course). Abdul has just been arrested for calling for an attack on a high school because a large number of Jewish students go to it. Now, there’s no doubt whatsoever that AOC and Salazar would roundly condemn Abdul’s call.

No doubt. Curious though, that the people whom Sandy associates with and attracts all seem to share a common hatred:

And then there was this show stopper from AOC herself:

As one wag tweeted at the time, “Look just because she’s favorably comparing herself to the lady that Franco liked a lot who sheltered Mengele doesn’t mean… OK, I forgot where I was doing with this.”

Classical reference in headline: AOC Joins the Left’s Swelling Ranks of Anti-Semites with Corbyn Endorsement.