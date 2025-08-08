BANNED IN BOSTON: Kash Patel Slams ‘corrupt’ Sanctuary City Sheriff Indicted for Cannabis Company Extortion.
Boston’s sanctuary sheriff was arrested Friday on federal charges after allegedly leveraging his elected position to extort $50,000 from a cannabis executive who was seeking state approval to open a dispensary—a scheme FBI Director Kash Patel called a betrayal of public trust.
Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins, 67, who oversees more than 1,000 employees in the Boston-area, was handcuffed Friday morning in the Southern District of Florida after a federal grand jury indicted him on two counts of extortion under color of official right, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.
“When someone entrusted with enforcing the law is accused of breaking it for personal gain, it undermines the public’s trust in every honest officer who wears the badge,” Patel told Fox News Digital. “The FBI will pursue corruption at every level, because no one is above the law. The people of Suffolk County, and the country, deserve leaders who serve them, not themselves.”
Tompkins was appointed sheriff of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) in 2013, elected in a 2014 special election, and later re-elected to serve successive six-year terms.
He made headlines in 2019 after booting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents out of the county jail, signing an eviction notice that required hundreds of illegal immigrant detainees to be moved out within 60 days, according to a report from the Boston Herald.
He also made headlines in June of 2020: Sheriff Tompkins: ‘This is our Rosa Parks moment.’
Before members of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office took a knee Friday in solidarity with protesters seeking an end to racial injustice, Sheriff Steven Tompkins delivered an impassioned speech about how systemic racism has affected the incarcerated population.
“The criminal justice system isn’t broken. The criminal justice system was built to be punitive. It was built to punish people that committed crime. And I’m not saying that’s a wrong thing. What I am saying, though, is when you have arrogance, and ignorance, and racism matched up with any punitive endeavour, bad things happen,” Tompkins said.
“As all of you know, 65% of our inmate population is black or brown. That’s in this commonwealth where that same demographic is 18%. How do you get 65% out of 18%? Ignorance, arrogance, racism. We can’t have that as a people,” he said.
Six years earlier, Tompkins was championing BLM: ‘Black lives matter’ protests sweep Boston, US cities.
The phrase “black lives matter” was a rallying cry in Boston as in other cities adorning signs and shouted as a rallying cry as the marchers made their way through the city.
Passing through the crowd gathered at the South Bay jail, Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins expressed support for the protest.
“It’s one heck of a display of civic engagement,” he said. “As long as it remains peaceful, I certainly do not have a problem with it. We can’t live in a country where young men of color are killed indiscriminately. These types of incidents have to stop.”
Spoiler alert: BLM protests were mostly peaceful, but with a fiery soupçon in 2020: Here’s How Violence Erupted in Boston After Peaceful George Floyd Protests.