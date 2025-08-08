IF SKYNET CRASHES, IT’S TAKING US ALL WITH IT: If the AI Bubble Pops, It Could Now Take the Entire Economy With It.

AI companies are pouring so much money into AI, experts are starting to warn that it may be propping up the entire US economy. As investor Paul Kedrosky told the Wall Street Journal, spending on AI infrastructure has already eclipsed spending on telecom and internet infrastructure during the dot-com crisis over two decades ago, raising the specter of a massive bubble.

I’m not sure that’s the doomsday warning it’s intended to be, as the 2000 dot-com bubble really wasn’t the end of the world for the rest of the economy: “A Nasdaq sell-off in March 2000 marked the end of the dot-com bubble. The recession that followed was relatively shallow for the broader economy but devastating for the tech industry. The Bay Area in California, home to tech-heavy Silicon Valley, experienced a sharp rise in unemployment.” But unemployment throughout the US remained quite low in 2000 and 2001, prior to 9/11.