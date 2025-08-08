MIDDLE EAST: Israel’s security cabinet approves plans to take over Gaza City. “Israel’s security cabinet has approved taking control of Gaza City, located in the north of the enclave, in another escalation to the war. Netanyahu earlier noted that Israel planned to take over the entirety of the enclave and eventually hand it off to ‘friendly Arab forces’ instead of Hamas.”
