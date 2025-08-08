JUST LIKE HE SAID HE WOULD: Trump Doubles Tariff on India to 50%, Sparking Outrage in Delhi.

US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50% as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, escalating a fight with a key Asian partner and sparking outrage in New Delhi.

Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on Indian imports that will stack on top of the 25% levy he announced last week, the White House said Wednesday. The higher duty will take effect within 21 days, according to the order, providing some time for negotiation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government fired back after the announcement, saying the purchases are necessary for the nation’s energy security and blasting Trump for singling out India when other countries are also buying Russian oil. The nation’s opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, also lambasted Trump as a “bully.”