PEACEMAKING: Trump set to announce initial deal to end conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

President Trump plans to announce a pact for peace between two former Soviet republics, Azerbaijan and Armenia, at the White House on Friday, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, and Armenia’s prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, will attend the events in the Oval Office and State Dining Room, the sources said. The agreement, the first ever inked between the two heads of state, comes as U.S. officials seek to deepen ties with the two countries, with energy production and transit as key attractions.

Armenia intends to announce U.S. development rights on a 43-kilometer transit corridor to be called the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,” which will help provide access to the West, two of the sources said.

U.S. officials have been working for months on an Armenia-Azerbaijan deal.