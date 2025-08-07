BIG MONEY: Texas Dem Lawmakers Could Face Nearly $400K in Fines.

The financial penalties could surpass $3.2 million if the lawmakers stay away during potential successive legislative sessions this year, Politico reported.

The Texas House in 2023 approved new punishments for quorum-breaking, include a $500 fine for each day a member is gone, The Texas Tribune reported at the time. The punishment is aimed at members who go “absent without leave for the purpose of impeding the action of the House.”

The fine was implemented after Democrats fled the state in opposition to GOP voting restrictions in 2021.