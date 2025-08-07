LOOMING DEADLINE? Hiroshima’s Cloud and the Ukraine Ceasefire Deadline
Creators Syndicate had this out yesterday — the 80th anniversary of the nuclear attack on Hiroshima.
The lede:
The 80th anniversaries of the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki provide an instructive moment for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to mull the costs of war and the benefits of peace — and perhaps rethink risking a head-to-head collision with nuclear-armed America and a revitalized and rearming NATO.
The nuclear weapons dropped on Hiroshima (Aug. 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (Aug. 9) didn’t end World War II — at least not quite. That’s a fact that needs to be repeated.
The six days between Nagasaki and Japan’s surrender on Aug. 15 were six more hideous days of war for U.S. and allied forces. Combat — and Japanese atrocities — continued in China, the Philippines and Southeast Asia.
During those six days, vicious political turmoil shook Tokyo, as the Japanese high command’s so-called peace and war factions battled for control of the state. The fanatics wanted to continue the war.
Later:
in 2025, nuclear weapons shadow all Ukraine-related negotiations, especially the looming economic and diplomatic collision. On July 31, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (a popinjay given to apocalyptic threats) told Trump to “watch his words” because Russia still possesses a nuclear arsenal. Trump responded with video of two U.S. Navy nuclear ballistic missile subs presumably deploying to give Medvedev and Putin reason to watch their words.
I wrote the column August 5. August 6 President Trump said Vlad the Mad now wants to talk. I think Russia is in terrible economic shape and vulnerable to an enforced economic embargo. We will see what happens.
