LOOMING DEADLINE? Hiroshima’s Cloud and the Ukraine Ceasefire Deadline

Creators Syndicate had this out yesterday — the 80th anniversary of the nuclear attack on Hiroshima.

The lede:

The 80th anniversaries of the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki provide an instructive moment for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to mull the costs of war and the benefits of peace — and perhaps rethink risking a head-to-head collision with nuclear-armed America and a revitalized and rearming NATO.

The nuclear weapons dropped on Hiroshima (Aug. 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (Aug. 9) didn’t end World War II — at least not quite. That’s a fact that needs to be repeated.

The six days between Nagasaki and Japan’s surrender on Aug. 15 were six more hideous days of war for U.S. and allied forces. Combat — and Japanese atrocities — continued in China, the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

During those six days, vicious political turmoil shook Tokyo, as the Japanese high command’s so-called peace and war factions battled for control of the state. The fanatics wanted to continue the war.