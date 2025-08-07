SHE SEEMS NICE: Teamsters boss says ‘smug’ Kamala Harris alienated union after saying they ‘better get on board’ in 2024.

Teamsters president Sean O’Brien accused then-Vice President Kamala Harris of pressuring his union for an endorsement Tuesday, recounting a tense meeting in which she allegedly said the union “better get on board.”

O’Brien spoke with The Free Press founder and editor Bari Weiss on her “Honestly” podcast about who truly represents the American working class in a shifting political landscape.

He described one off-putting encounter a Teamsters leader had with the 2024 presidential candidate in a photo op line:

“So, Joan goes in the line and Joan says, ‘I’m Joan Corey. I’m a vice president with the Teamsters Union,’ and [Harris] pointed her finger at Joan and said, ‘Teamsters better get on board,’ and so Joan says, ‘Excuse me?’ ‘Yeah, Teamsters better get on board. I don’t know why you haven’t endorsed me yet.’ So she comes back, and she tells me this, and I’m like, ‘The nerve!'”