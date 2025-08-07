IS OUR CHILDREN LEARNING? “History Teacher Defends Indigenous Child Sacrifice. Excuse me?!” New video from Matt Walsh:

Exit quote: “Now, the Incas may have built stone structures that were a few stories high, but Europeans were coming from a culture that had massive cathedrals. They had universities. Oxford University was founded 400 years before the Incan Empire existed. I mean, think about that. Expecting the Spanish to be impressed with big stone temples in 1530, it’s like expecting somebody in 2025 to be impressed by a society that just started using the printing press.”

