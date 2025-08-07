HOLLYWOOD OFFICIALLY OUT OF NEW IDEAS: Netflix Collars William Shatner Cop Series T.J. Hooker For Action Comedy Movie.

Hot on the trail of a strong weekend opening of The Naked Gun, the ’80s prime time procedural T.J. Hooker will be next procedural in line for promotion to an action comedy movie. Netflix has collared screen rights to the venerable cop drama, with Jarrad Paul & Andy Mogel tapped to write. The film will be produced by Sophie Cassidy and Matt Crespy for 2.0 Entertainment, Adrian Askarieh for Prime Universe Films, and Alex Westmore for Vali Vista Films.

The original series premiered in March 1982 on ABC and ended its five-season, 91-episode run in 1986, with its final season airing on CBS. The show starred William Shatner as Sgt. T.J. Hooker of the LCPD, a hard-nosed veteran reeling from a divorce from his wife and the loss of his partner in the line of duty. Principled, moral, and driven to fight crime, the former plainclothes detective returns to uniform to train recruits and clean up the streets of criminals like the kind who killed his partner. Heather Locklear, Adrian Zmed and James Darren also starred. It is at this point unclear whether the 94-year old Shatner will be involved.