EVE BARLOW: Hooray for Pallywood.

Yesterday the German newspaper Bild published about Hamas’ propaganda in the press vis-a-vis the intentional starvation storyline.

”In the Gaza Strip, almost exclusively Palestinian photographers are now taking photographs – quite a few with Hamas connections. Historian and photography expert Gerhard Paul told the Süddeutsche Zeitung: “In southern Gaza, Hamas controls 100 percent of image production.” The goal: to generate sympathy in the West and stir up anger against Israel.”

I noticed that the staged photo was the one that TIME put on the cover. So I exposed that yesterday, and millions of people saw. If TIME Magazine had any journalistic integrity left, they would admit that they staged this image and instead put the image of starved hostages on the cover and demand their release. They won’t, duh. Because this wasn’t a case of TIME running Hamas propaganda; this was a case of TIME producing Hamas propaganda.

Now, a kneejerk reaction to my exposing of this wasn’t shock – but disgust. With me. Disgust with me, and not Hamas, or TIME. Disgust that I could be comfortable exposing a staged photograph of starvation. Make it make sense. It’s distateful to question the journalistic integrity, you see. This cover of TIME speaks a thousand words. Not about intentional starvation of children, no. It speaks a thousand words about the war for public opinion that has been ongoing for decades. It’s a war that hasn’t just hijacked the media, but international law, to demonize, delegitimize and apply double standards to the Jew among the nations, ie Israel. This is what’s fuelling and normalizing the antisemitism we see in the Diaspora every single day.