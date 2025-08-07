SHARKS GOTTA SWIM, BATS GOTTA FLY: After Midtown Shooting, Kathy Hochul Demands Spreading NY’s Failed Gun Control Policies to the Rest of America. “Following the heinous murders by a deranged individual in a Manhattan office building, Gov. Hochul demanded that AR-15s, which she intentionally mislabels and derides as ‘assault weapons,’ must be banned from ownership by law-abiding citizens across the nation. She pointed to New York’s onerous gun control laws as the example the rest of the country should follow.”