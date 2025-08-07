KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: I Totally Voted for Full Steam Ahead on Russiagate. “Of all of the injustices that the Democrats have tried to ruin Donald Trump with, I think the Russia Collusion hoax was the worst. It’s the issue I most want to see dealt with. Let us seek justice, but let’s seek it with that much-deserved chip on his shoulder that President Trump has when it comes to this issue that is such a stain on American history.”