CHRISTIAN TOTO: Wait, Hollywood Is Defending Free Speech… Now?

They had every opportunity to defend speech, be it awards show galas, magazine interviews, social media accounts or podcast platforms.

Heck, they had every right to speak out. Free speech is the core of their livelihoods.

Yet they stood down. Time and again. Some took an active role in self-censorship.

The exceptions proved the rule, like when Tom Hanks attacked those eager to censor books for problematic phrases.

Along comes The Writers Guild of America to decry “the dangerous and escalating attacks on the First Amendment, independent media, and the free press.”

The source of the problem? President Donald Trump. Of course.