NO. NEXT QUESTION? ICE Raids Broke Los Angeles’ Economy. Shouldn’t ICE Pay for That?

California’s job cliff is not yet reflected elsewhere around the country, suggesting that it’s a direct result of ICE’s focus on the state. The raids, though, are set to go national as the agency reaps billions of dollars from the recent Republican mega-bill. But the state is big enough for a large fall in the labor force to have a pronounced effect on national hiring.

A federal judge has stopped indiscriminate “roving patrols” in Southern California for the moment because of their racial profiling, a ruling that an appeals court affirmed last week. And the Marines and National Guard troops have largely left Los Angeles, having done absolutely nothing but parade around federal buildings and make one brief arrest. A bit of stasis has come to the city, even as fears linger.

But the damage has certainly been done. And Los Angeles will suffer the consequences imposed on them through no fault of their own. After laying off 600 workers and canceling city services to close a nearly $1 billion deficit this year, any pain from ICE-related slowdowns will have to be dealt with next year.

So, the question should be: Can Los Angeles, or California, simply ask the federal government for the money back?