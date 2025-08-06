SAD: Titan Implosion Was Preventable, U.S. Coast Guard Says.

The 2023 implosion of the submersible Titan that resulted in the deaths of five people was preventable, a U.S. Coast Guard investigation found.

OceanGate, the company behind Titan, failed to follow engineering protocols for the maintenance, safety and testing of the submersible, according to the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation. The service released its report into the implosion Tuesday, highlighting issues with OceanGate that led to the submersible’s implosion. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was killed in the implosion, along with Titanic explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood.

“This marine casualty and the loss of five lives was preventable,” Jason Neubauer, Titan Marine Board of Investigation chair, said in a Coast Guard release. “The two-year investigation has identified multiple contributing factors that led to this tragedy, providing valuable lessons learned to prevent a future occurrence. There is a need for stronger oversight and clear options for operators who are exploring new concepts outside of the existing regulatory framework.”