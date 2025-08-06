SCHRÖDINGER’S SHOCK JOCK: Howard Stern’s future with SiriusXM up in the air as $500M contract nears its end: report.

Legendary radio host Howard Stern faces an uncertain future at SiriusXM as his five-year, $500 million contract winds down, according reports.

The 71-year-old shock jock would be open to a short-term contract if the price is right, but he’s also considering calling it quits with SiriusXM, as first reported by the Sun.

“He may do a one- to two-year contract if they can meet him where he wants financially. He doesn’t want to pull the plug on his employees like this,” one source told the Daily Mail.